23.08.2024 18:30:05

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
23-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Friday, 23 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

21,525

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

415.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

412.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

414.541p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,366,681 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,679,769.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 21,525

Volume weighted average price (pence): 414.541

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

106

415.00

 10:02:40

00071120277TRLO0

XLON

618

415.00

 10:02:40

00071120278TRLO0

XLON

19

415.00

 10:02:40

00071120279TRLO0

XLON

375

415.00

 10:02:40

00071120280TRLO0

XLON

55

415.00

 10:02:40

00071120281TRLO0

XLON

1002

415.00

 10:02:40

00071120282TRLO0

XLON

1094

415.00

 10:02:40

00071120283TRLO0

XLON

160

415.00

 10:02:40

00071120284TRLO0

XLON

1130

415.00

 10:02:40

00071120285TRLO0

XLON

1269

415.00

 10:02:40

00071120286TRLO0

XLON

1048

415.00

 10:02:40

00071120287TRLO0

XLON

1115

415.00

 10:02:40

00071120288TRLO0

XLON

1195

415.00

 10:02:40

00071120289TRLO0

XLON

1246

415.00

 10:02:40

00071120290TRLO0

XLON

1255

415.00

 10:02:40

00071120291TRLO0

XLON

1035

415.00

 10:02:40

00071120292TRLO0

XLON

1158

415.00

 10:02:40

00071120293TRLO0

XLON

1077

415.00

 10:02:40

00071120294TRLO0

XLON

785

415.00

 10:02:40

00071120295TRLO0

XLON

1157

413.50

 10:03:44

00071120309TRLO0

XLON

1267

412.50

 10:08:08

00071120338TRLO0

XLON

1107

412.00

 10:08:11

00071120340TRLO0

XLON

1104

413.50

 10:27:18

00071120523TRLO0

XLON

1148

415.00

 10:45:29

00071120786TRLO0

XLON

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 


ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 342616
EQS News ID: 1974331

 
