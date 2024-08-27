Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Tuesday, 27 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

Ordinary shares purchased: 47,623 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 415.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 412.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 414.7815p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,414,304 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,632,146.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 27/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 47,623

Volume weighted average price (pence): 414.7815

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 106 415.00 08:31:30 00071134682TRLO0 XLON 1000 415.00 08:31:30 00071134683TRLO0 XLON 261 415.00 08:31:30 00071134684TRLO0 XLON 240 415.00 08:31:30 00071134685TRLO0 XLON 134 415.00 08:31:30 00071134686TRLO0 XLON 240 415.00 08:31:30 00071134687TRLO0 XLON 133 415.00 08:31:30 00071134688TRLO0 XLON 1158 414.00 08:34:39 00071134750TRLO0 XLON 21 414.00 08:43:42 00071134986TRLO0 XLON 1065 415.00 09:29:13 00071136258TRLO0 XLON 1055 415.00 09:29:13 00071136259TRLO0 XLON 2003 415.00 09:29:13 00071136260TRLO0 XLON 1076 415.00 09:29:13 00071136261TRLO0 XLON 640 413.50 09:29:17 00071136262TRLO0 XLON 139 413.50 09:29:18 00071136263TRLO0 XLON 265 413.50 09:29:18 00071136264TRLO0 XLON 82 415.00 09:38:54 00071136458TRLO0 XLON 1181 415.00 10:32:01 00071137854TRLO0 XLON 1168 415.00 10:32:01 00071137855TRLO0 XLON 1264 415.00 10:32:01 00071137856TRLO0 XLON 1225 415.00 10:32:01 00071137857TRLO0 XLON 555 415.00 10:32:01 00071137858TRLO0 XLON 250 415.00 10:32:01 00071137859TRLO0 XLON 99 415.00 10:32:01 00071137860TRLO0 XLON 267 415.00 10:32:01 00071137861TRLO0 XLON 733 415.00 10:32:01 00071137862TRLO0 XLON 297 415.00 10:32:01 00071137863TRLO0 XLON 181 415.00 10:32:01 00071137864TRLO0 XLON 500 415.00 10:32:01 00071137865TRLO0 XLON 393 415.00 10:32:01 00071137866TRLO0 XLON 1240 415.00 10:37:14 00071137972TRLO0 XLON 817 414.50 10:37:14 00071137973TRLO0 XLON 593 414.50 10:37:14 00071137974TRLO0 XLON 603 413.50 10:37:20 00071137979TRLO0 XLON 513 413.50 10:37:20 00071137980TRLO0 XLON 1132 413.00 10:41:10 00071138065TRLO0 XLON 1146 412.50 10:41:16 00071138076TRLO0 XLON 61 412.50 10:53:44 00071138516TRLO0 XLON 643 415.00 11:15:08 00071139198TRLO0 XLON 449 415.00 11:15:08 00071139199TRLO0 XLON 541 415.00 11:17:07 00071139240TRLO0 XLON 634 415.00 13:49:33 00071143749TRLO0 XLON 1243 415.00 13:49:33 00071143750TRLO0 XLON 1074 415.00 13:49:33 00071143751TRLO0 XLON 1024 415.00 13:49:33 00071143752TRLO0 XLON 1168 415.00 13:49:33 00071143753TRLO0 XLON 1047 415.00 13:49:33 00071143754TRLO0 XLON 1078 415.00 13:49:33 00071143755TRLO0 XLON 1130 415.00 13:49:33 00071143756TRLO0 XLON 1030 415.00 13:49:33 00071143757TRLO0 XLON 1150 415.00 13:49:33 00071143758TRLO0 XLON 1174 415.00 13:49:33 00071143759TRLO0 XLON 1117 415.00 13:49:33 00071143760TRLO0 XLON 1098 415.00 13:49:33 00071143761TRLO0 XLON 1252 415.00 13:49:33 00071143762TRLO0 XLON 1214 415.00 13:49:33 00071143763TRLO0 XLON 1036 415.00 13:49:33 00071143764TRLO0 XLON 1034 415.00 13:49:33 00071143765TRLO0 XLON 424 415.00 13:49:33 00071143766TRLO0 XLON 2124 415.00 13:49:33 00071143767TRLO0 XLON 427 415.00 13:49:33 00071143768TRLO0 XLON 290 415.00 13:49:33 00071143769TRLO0 XLON 122 415.00 13:49:33 00071143770TRLO0 XLON 264 415.00 13:49:33 00071143771TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Sodali & Co Public relations Elly Williamson +44 (0)7889 297 217 molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/