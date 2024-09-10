Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Tuesday, 10 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

Ordinary shares purchased: 75,150 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 414.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 397.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 404.3576p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,195,135 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,851,315.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 10/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 75,150

Volume weighted average price (pence): 404.3576

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 4492 414.00 09:14:02 00071315236TRLO0 XLON 46 414.00 09:15:16 00071315249TRLO0 XLON 1291 414.00 09:15:16 00071315250TRLO0 XLON 1232 412.00 09:33:34 00071316147TRLO0 XLON 1268 411.00 09:34:26 00071316175TRLO0 XLON 391 412.00 09:49:52 00071316631TRLO0 XLON 360 412.00 09:49:52 00071316632TRLO0 XLON 1195 410.00 10:01:05 00071316907TRLO0 XLON 200 410.00 10:26:57 00071317522TRLO0 XLON 300 410.00 10:27:11 00071317535TRLO0 XLON 712 410.00 10:27:11 00071317536TRLO0 XLON 252 409.50 10:33:49 00071317778TRLO0 XLON 189 409.50 10:33:49 00071317779TRLO0 XLON 723 409.50 10:33:49 00071317780TRLO0 XLON 1066 409.50 10:55:04 00071318436TRLO0 XLON 355 409.00 10:59:29 00071318561TRLO0 XLON 901 409.00 10:59:29 00071318562TRLO0 XLON 300 407.50 11:12:25 00071318782TRLO0 XLON 870 407.50 11:12:25 00071318783TRLO0 XLON 1217 406.00 11:48:06 00071319344TRLO0 XLON 1289 404.50 11:51:05 00071319394TRLO0 XLON 1181 402.50 12:13:00 00071319903TRLO0 XLON 1260 401.00 12:26:31 00071320209TRLO0 XLON 100 400.00 12:58:26 00071320802TRLO0 XLON 1008 400.00 12:58:26 00071320803TRLO0 XLON 1312 401.00 13:07:29 00071320910TRLO0 XLON 561 400.00 13:18:55 00071321109TRLO0 XLON 4 400.00 13:19:07 00071321114TRLO0 XLON 1269 400.00 13:19:08 00071321115TRLO0 XLON 1303 400.00 13:38:08 00071321592TRLO0 XLON 714 399.00 13:38:08 00071321593TRLO0 XLON 425 399.00 13:38:08 00071321594TRLO0 XLON 39 397.00 13:58:09 00071322193TRLO0 XLON 1273 397.00 13:58:09 00071322194TRLO0 XLON 1190 398.50 14:02:21 00071322356TRLO0 XLON 1230 400.50 14:13:51 00071322858TRLO0 XLON 1277 403.00 14:20:27 00071323163TRLO0 XLON 1081 400.50 14:30:19 00071323505TRLO0 XLON 1261 401.50 14:39:31 00071323856TRLO0 XLON 154 402.50 14:49:22 00071324133TRLO0 XLON 358 402.50 14:49:22 00071324134TRLO0 XLON 554 402.50 14:49:22 00071324135TRLO0 XLON 1253 402.50 14:55:17 00071324312TRLO0 XLON 1240 401.00 15:01:39 00071324499TRLO0 XLON 602 399.50 15:07:32 00071324699TRLO0 XLON 255 399.50 15:07:32 00071324700TRLO0 XLON 310 399.50 15:07:32 00071324701TRLO0 XLON 1043 400.50 15:17:46 00071325390TRLO0 XLON 112 400.50 15:17:46 00071325391TRLO0 XLON 600 401.50 15:23:21 00071325567TRLO0 XLON 603 401.50 15:23:21 00071325568TRLO0 XLON 1223 403.00 15:31:57 00071325956TRLO0 XLON 1206 404.00 15:39:34 00071326241TRLO0 XLON 1273 402.50 15:48:05 00071326564TRLO0 XLON 1263 403.00 15:54:31 00071326768TRLO0 XLON 802 402.00 16:02:10 00071327105TRLO0 XLON 318 402.00 16:02:10 00071327106TRLO0 XLON 999 403.50 16:10:48 00071327489TRLO0 XLON 219 403.50 16:10:49 00071327503TRLO0 XLON 5212 403.50 16:13:56 00071327580TRLO0 XLON 104 403.50 16:13:56 00071327581TRLO0 XLON 1152 403.50 16:13:56 00071327582TRLO0 XLON 556 403.50 16:13:56 00071327583TRLO0 XLON 371 403.50 16:14:22 00071327602TRLO0 XLON 300 403.50 16:14:22 00071327603TRLO0 XLON 300 403.50 16:14:22 00071327604TRLO0 XLON 187 403.50 16:14:22 00071327605TRLO0 XLON 8 404.00 16:15:13 00071327646TRLO0 XLON 956 404.00 16:15:13 00071327647TRLO0 XLON 157 404.00 16:15:13 00071327648TRLO0 XLON 251 403.50 16:15:29 00071327657TRLO0 XLON 251 403.50 16:15:29 00071327659TRLO0 XLON 380 403.50 16:15:29 00071327660TRLO0 XLON 380 403.00 16:15:48 00071327694TRLO0 XLON 128 403.00 16:15:48 00071327695TRLO0 XLON 520 402.00 16:16:11 00071327723TRLO0 XLON 56 402.00 16:16:11 00071327724TRLO0 XLON 126 402.00 16:16:11 00071327726TRLO0 XLON 264 402.00 16:16:19 00071327735TRLO0 XLON 120 402.00 16:16:40 00071327794TRLO0 XLON 1398 404.00 16:21:18 00071328076TRLO0 XLON 25 404.00 16:21:18 00071328077TRLO0 XLON 145 404.00 16:21:18 00071328078TRLO0 XLON 3968 404.00 16:21:47 00071328105TRLO0 XLON 1620 404.00 16:21:47 00071328106TRLO0 XLON 323 404.00 16:21:47 00071328107TRLO0 XLON 861 404.00 16:21:47 00071328108TRLO0 XLON 1756 404.00 16:21:47 00071328109TRLO0 XLON 1134 403.50 16:22:22 00071328119TRLO0 XLON 1230 403.50 16:23:07 00071328174TRLO0 XLON 1237 403.50 16:23:28 00071328184TRLO0 XLON 138 403.00 16:24:20 00071328211TRLO0 XLON 12 403.00 16:25:58 00071328282TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Sodali & Co Public relations Elly Williamson Christopher Flame +44 (0)7889 297 217 molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

