Molten Ventures Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

2 April 2024

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

("Molten" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of (i) the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"); and (ii) Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations, 2007 (as amended) (the "Transparency Regulations"), the Company's issued share capital as at 31 March 2024 consisted of 189,046,450 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), each with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The above figure of 189,046,450 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the DTRs and/or the Transparency Regulations.

