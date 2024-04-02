02.04.2024 08:00:35

Molten Ventures Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
02-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

2 April 2024

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

("Molten" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of (i) the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"); and (ii) Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations, 2007 (as amended) (the "Transparency Regulations"), the Company's issued share capital as at 31 March 2024 consisted of 189,046,450 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), each with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

 

The above figure of 189,046,450 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the DTRs and/or the Transparency Regulations.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Molten Ventures plc        +44 (0)20 7931 8800

Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer)

Numis Securities Limited (trading as Deutsche Numis)   +44 (0)20 7260 1000

(Joint Corporate Broker to Molten)  

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

George De Felice

 

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, trading as Goodbody                           +44 (0) 20 3841 6202

(Joint Corporate Broker and Euronext Dublin Sponsor to Molten) 

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

 

Powerscourt

(Financial PR Adviser to Molten)  

Elly Williamson          +44 (0)7970 246 725

Nick Hayns          +44 (0)7880 744 379

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 310358
EQS News ID: 1861013

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

