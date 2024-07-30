|
30.07.2024 23:28:45
Mondelez International, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $601 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $944 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $8.343 billion from $8.507 billion last year.
Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $601 Mln. vs. $944 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $8.343 Bln vs. $8.507 Bln last year.
