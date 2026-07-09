Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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09.07.2026 19:03:44
Nasdaq Composite Jumps 0.9% as Semiconductors Stage a Comeback
The stock market struggled on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, but Wall Street is making a comeback today. Traders seem ready to trust that diplomacy could actually resolve the Iranian conflict and its implications on global oil prices.Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, President Trump suggested that Iran called to make a deal. Investors responded by buying stocks and selling oil. Whether that optimism survives the next news cycle is anyone's guess. Either way, the major indexes are up today.The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rose 0.9% by 12:19 p.m. ET, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gained 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) added 0.3%, lagging its peers as industrial giant Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) continued its post-spinoff collapse.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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