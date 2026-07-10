SK hynix Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070
|
10.07.2026 18:48:05
Nasdaq Composite Treads Water While SK Hynix Makes a $26 Billion Splash
The major U.S. stock indexes traded in a narrow range Friday morning as investors digested a historic IPO debut and mixed signals from the technology sector.The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) rose 0.2% by 12:09 p.m. ET, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) added 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) traded flat, held back by weakness in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!