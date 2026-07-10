SK hynix Aktie

SK hynix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.07.2026 18:48:05

Nasdaq Composite Treads Water While SK Hynix Makes a $26 Billion Splash

The major U.S. stock indexes traded in a narrow range Friday morning as investors digested a historic IPO debut and mixed signals from the technology sector.The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) rose 0.2% by 12:09 p.m. ET, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) added 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) traded flat, held back by weakness in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)

mehr Nachrichten