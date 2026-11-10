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10.11.2026 11:25:02

Nasdaq Market Correction: History Is Clear About What Happens Next

The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) has created substantial wealth for patient investors. The technology-heavy index achieved a total return of 1,170% (13.5% annually) over the last 20 years. But extreme growth often goes hand in hand with extreme volatility.

On Nov. 5, the Nasdaq dropped more than 5%, erasing nearly $2.5 trillion in market capitalization, marking the largest one-day decline in history. That left the Nasdaq down 11.9% from the high reached just one month earlier, putting the growth-focused index in correction territory.

The drawdown was caused by anxiety about the artificial intelligence boom. Several Democratic candidates who had expressed reservations about AI and data construction projects won midterm elections at both the state and federal levels, making greater scrutiny a distinct possibility.

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