Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
|
13.11.2025 12:08:00
Nebius Group Stock Looks Tempting -- but There's 1 Big Thing to Watch
Few stocks have been as hot as Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) in 2025. Shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure company skyrocketed more than 5x before a recent pullback.This high-flying AI stock looks tempting, especially for growth-oriented investors. But there's one big thing to watch with Nebius Group.You won't have a hard time finding good news related to Nebius Group. As a case in point, the company just announced its second huge contract with a major hyperscaler. Meta Platforms inked a five-year agreement with Nebius valued at roughly $3 billion. Nebius CEO Arkady Volozh implied that the deal could have been even larger, writing to shareholders that "the size of the contract was limited to the amount of capacity that we had available." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
