NetApp Expands Google Cloud Partnership With 4-Year Enterprise Agreement

(RTTNews) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) on Thursday said it has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud through a four-year enterprise agreement to accelerate deployment of its storage solutions within Google Distributed Cloud's air-gapped environments.

The partnership will integrate NetApp's data platform into Google's sovereign cloud offering, delivered by World Wide Technology, enabling organizations to securely manage sensitive and classified data while meeting data sovereignty requirements.

The collaboration also aims to support deployment of artificial intelligence capabilities within secure environments, allowing organizations to run advanced workloads while maintaining strict compliance and operational control.

"For government agencies and defense organizations, sensitive and classified data can't leave controlled environments, but that data is also critical to AI-driven decisionmaking," said Cesar Cernuda, President at NetApp. "By embedding NetApp's secure-by-design storage systems into Google Distributed Cloud, we're enabling customers to build Intelligent Data Infrastructure that provides the foundation to support accredited, enterprise-grade AI directly within sovereign and air- gapped environments."

NetApp shares closed at $100.33 on Wednesday, up 1.46%.