Nisource Aktie
WKN: 876731 / ISIN: US65473P1057
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05.08.2026 13:14:23
NiSource Q2 Net Income Drops, Confirms FY26 Adjusted EPS
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, NiSource Inc. (NI) announced second-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $45.5 million, or $0.09 a share, compared to $102.2 million, or $0.22 a share, in the previous year.
On an adjusted basis, earnings declined to $77.6 million, or $0.16 per share, from last year's $101.9 million, or $0.22 per share.
Adjusted operating revenues for the period totaled $1,358.4 million compared to $1,282.7 in 2025.
Concurrently, NiSource reaffirmed consolidated adjusted EPS guidance of $2.02-$2.07 for the full year 2026, and its compound annual growth rate with respect to consolidated adjusted EPS of 9%-10% from 2026-2033.
In the pre-market hours, NI is trading at $43.70, down 1.91 percent on the NYSE.
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