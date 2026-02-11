Nisource Aktie
WKN: 876731 / ISIN: US65473P1057
|
11.02.2026 12:47:56
NiSource Reaffirms FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, NiSource, Inc. (NI) reaffirmed its consolidated adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $2.02 to $2.07 per share.
On average, 14 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.05 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company also said it expects to invest approximately $28.0 billion from 2026 to 2030 under its consolidated capital plan, which includes utility system modernization initiatives and nearly $7.0 billion in strategic data center infrastructure investments.
This consolidated investment plan is expected to support an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) with respect to consolidated adjusted earnings per share of 8 to 9 percent and consolidated rate base growth of 9 to 11 percent from 2026 through 2033.
In Wednesday's pre-market trading, NI is trading on the NYSE at $45.59, up $0.86 or 1.92 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
