29.09.2023 13:45:03
Nordea Bank Abp: Composition of Nordea's Shareholders' Nomination Board
Nordea Bank Abp
Composition of Nordea's Shareholders' Nomination Board
Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp's Shareholders' Nomination Board has been appointed. The Nomination Board consists of the Chair of the Board of Directors and the four largest shareholders who on 31 August represent the largest number of voting rights in the company and wish to participate in the work of the Nomination Board.
The members of the Nomination Board are:
At its first meeting, the Nomination Board elected Niko Pakalén as Chair of the Nomination Board.
On the basis of shareholdings as at 31 August 2023, the appointed shareholders represented approximately 12 per cent of all shares and votes in the company.
The Annual General Meeting of Nordea has established a Nomination Board responsible for preparing proposals to the General Meeting for the election and remuneration of the Chair and members of the Board of Directors as well as other duties assigned in its Charter. The Nomination Board is constituted annually and comprises four members nominated by the largest shareholders in terms of votes who wish to participate and the Chair of the Board of Directors of the company. The mandate of the Nomination Board is to continue until a new Nomination Board is appointed.
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 14.00 EET on 29 September 2023.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Media Release
1738321 29.09.2023 CET/CEST
