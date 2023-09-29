|
29.09.2023 10:15:07
Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding decreases below threshold of five percent
|
Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of five percent, according to a notification Nordea received on 28 September 2023 under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (SMA). The threshold was crossed on 27 September 2023.
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,557,459,330.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a
The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 9.45 EET on 29 September 2023.
|
1737741 29.09.2023 CET/CEST
