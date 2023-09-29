29.09.2023 10:00:05

Nordea Bank Abp: New committee chair and new employee representative appointed to Nordea's Board of Directors

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Personnel
Nordea Bank Abp: New committee chair and new employee representative appointed to Nordea's Board of Directors

29.09.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

New committee chair and new employee representative appointed to Nordea's Board of Directors

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes board/management/auditors
29 September 2023 at 9.30 EET

Birger Steen has stepped down as Chair of the Board Operations and Sustainability Committee (BOSC) and will continue as an ordinary member. Kjersti Wiklund, current member of the committee, has been appointed Chair of the committee. The employees of the Nordea Group have appointed Kasper Skovgaard Pedersen as an ordinary member of the Board of Directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Dorrit Groth Brandt, an ordinary member of the Board of Directors appointed by the employees of the Nordea Group, has resigned from the Board.

After stepping down as Chair of the BOSC, Birger Steen will continue as an ordinary member of the committee. Kjersti Wiklund has been a member of the BOSC since 24 March 2022.

The new employee representative on the Board of Directors, Kasper Skovgaard Pedersen, has worked at Nordea for nearly 14 years, most recently as a credit analyst. Currently he holds the position of a union board member in Finansforbundet in Nordea. He is independent of Nordea Bank Abp's significant shareholders, but as he is employed by Nordea Bank Abp, he is not independent of Nordea Bank Abp in accordance with the Finnish Corporate Governance Code. Relevant authority approval for Kasper Skovgaard Pedersen is pending.

In addition to the members of the Board of Directors elected by the Annual General Meeting 2023, the Board of Directors has three ordinary members and one deputy member appointed by the employees of the Nordea Group: Gerhard Olsson, Hans Christian Riise, Kasper Skovgaard Pedersen and Joanna Koskinen (deputy member).

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 40 575 9178
Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com.

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 9.30 EET on 29 September 2023.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1737739

 
End of News EQS News Service

1737739  29.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737739&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Analysen

18.07.23 Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Buy Deutsche Bank AG
18.07.23 Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Buy UBS AG
18.07.23 Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Neutral Credit Suisse Group
18.07.23 Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.07.23 Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs 10,44 0,71% Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vortageserholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX mit Aufschlägen zum Quartalsschluss -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins ins Wochenende
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Freitag zu. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen agieren am Freitag wankelmütig. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen