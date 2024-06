Nvidia Investors Just Got Some Bullish News

There has been almost nothing but good news from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) over the past four quarters. Many investors might not recall that Nvidia 's revenue actually declined 13% year over year in the first quarter of its fiscal 2024 (which ended April 30, 2023).Fast-forward to fiscal 2025's first quarter, when revenue exploded higher by more than 260% year over year. In conjunction with that growth, the stock price has more than tripled in the past year, and investors continue to receive positive signs that the business will keep growing. The latest bullish news should have investors thinking Nvidia still has a long runway to increase sales in its data center segment.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel