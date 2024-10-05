12 Stunden Investment-Webinar mit Top-Experten - kostenlos inkl. Aufzeichnung. Hier anmelden.-w-
Nvidia Stock Could Soar Another 561%, According to a Wall Street Analyst

If you invested $100 in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) at the beginning of 2023, you would now have $830 thanks to the remarkable surge in the company's shares fueled by artificial intelligence (AI). Even so, the stock could jump from about $120 now to around $800 by 2030, according to one analyst.Phil Panaro, a former senior advisor at the Boston Consulting Group, believes that the continuing growth of AI and the arrival of Nvidia's next-generation Blackwell processors could lead to annual revenue of $600 billion in 2030 from $61 billion in fiscal 2024.Let's look at the catalysts mentioned by Panaro and check if they are strong enough to help Nvidia sustain its phenomenal growth in the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

