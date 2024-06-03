Nvidia Stock Up On Launch Of New AI Chips Amid Surging Demand

(RTTNews) - Nvidia Corp. shares were gaining more than 4 percent in the early morning trading on the Nasdaq after the chipmaker launched its next generation of artificial intelligence or AI chips amid the surging competition and significant growth in demand worldwide.

The AI hardware company's Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang announced the new AI chip architecture, dubbed 'Rubin', for 2026 ahead of the tech expo Computex in Taiwan. During the event, he told the crowd that "the next Industrial Revolution has begun."

The company also detailed plans for Blackwell Ultra chip for 2025 and subsequent chips.

Nvidia further introduced new tools and software models on the eve of the trade show.

The Rubin chip platform reportedly will have new graphics processing units or GPUs that help train and launch AI systems. There would also be other new features like a central processor called 'Vera.'

Huang further said, "Today, we're at the cusp of a major shift in computing. With our innovations in AI and accelerated computing, we're pushing the boundaries of what's possible and driving the next wave of technological advancement."

The company, which has pledged to release new AI chip technology on a one-year basis, in March had launched its previous AI super chip Blackwell GPU, which is said to do some tasks 30 times faster than its predecessor.

The Blackwell model is still in production and expected to ship to customers later in 2024. The Blackwell platform succeeds the NVIDIA Hopper architecture, which was launched two years ago.

In the early morning trading on Monday, Nvidia were at $1,138.00, up 3.80%.