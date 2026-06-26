OneGrowth 2026: Shared AI Token Era Ahead China Telecom Global Partner Conference Held



EQS Newswire / 26/06/2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2026 - On June 25, 2026, the China Telecom Global Partner Conference convened in Shanghai. Centered on the theme of "OneGrowth 2026: Shared AI Token Era Ahead," the event brought together leading global telcos, key ecosystem partners, and prominent clients from both domestic and international markets. During the event, the upgraded "OneGrowth Global Cooperation Initiative" was officially launched, and the AI Token Global Service Ecosystem Alliance was inaugurated.



Global Industry Leaders Convene , Charting a New Chapter for the Intelligent Era



Liu Ying, Executive Vice President of China Telecom, stated in her speech that China Telecom closely align with the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, promoting the deep integration of mature domestic technological capabilities with global cloud and network resources, and steadily enhancing its international operational strength. Through continuous cultivation, China Telecom has built an AI Token international operation capability system, consolidating the foundation for expanding the global market and deepening ecosystem cooperation. Based on the new stage of the AI Token era, China Telecom is committed to leveraging Token operations as a bond to share the new global computing network, co-create a new paradigm of AI services, jointly govern the new cross-border compliance order, and collectively embrace the new value of the digital intelligence wave.



Liu Ying, Executive Vice President of China Telecom, stated in her speech that China Telecom closely align with the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, promoting the deep integration of mature domestic technological capabilities with global cloud and network resources, and steadily enhancing its international operational strength. Through continuous cultivation, China Telecom has built an AI Token international operation capability system, consolidating the foundation for expanding the global market and deepening ecosystem cooperation. Based on the new stage of the AI Token era, China Telecom is committed to leveraging Token operations as a bond to share the new global computing network, co-create a new paradigm of AI services, jointly govern the new cross-border compliance order, and collectively embrace the new value of the digital intelligence wave. John Hoffman, CEO of the GSMA, delivered a speech highly recognizing the outstanding contributions made by China Telecom in the collaborative growth of the global digital industry. He stated that, relying on its forward-looking deployment of globalized computing power infrastructure, China Telecom has set a practical benchmark for the intelligent digital transformation of the entire industry. GSMA looks forward to continuously deepening its long-term collaboration with China Telecom, uniting all parties to build unified and general Token service industry standards, enabling advanced AI technologies to land in markets globally.



OneGrowth 2026 , Upgraded , Annual Milestones Revisited



At the conference, China Telecom Global (CTG) officially launched the AI-powered and upgraded OneGrowth 2026 Global Cooperation Initiative. This upgrade centers on the three core dimensions of capabilities, applications, and cooperation. Leveraging on the AI Token empowerment system, it accelerates the standardization, commercialization, and global promotion of core AI capabilities.



Looking back at the past year, the key cooperation achievements of the China Telecom OneGrowth blueprint have gradually been put into practice. The "main artery" of the computing power network is smoother, the "2+5+X" global AIDC layout is accelerating, the ALC international submarine cable successfully landed in Hong Kong, and international submarine and terrestrial cables have increased to 185, with a capacity exceeding 304T. The "new engine" of platform capabilities is fully activated; the all-scenario Vision Network platform "OmanEye" officially commenced commercial trial provisioning, the International Seelink Vison Network Platform successfully put into service, and the global traffic platform operation has cumulatively served millions of customers. Four lightweight quantum products, including eSurfing Quantum Secret, took the lead in landing in the Asia-Pacific region. The "experimental field" of industry applications landed at scale; the Satellite Direct-to-PhoneService successfully landed in Hong Kong and Laos, and the global Internet of Vehicles (IoV) "One Card" capability covers more than 230 countries and regions. The "ecosystem" of cloud-intelligence integration continues to prosper, connecting to over 300 mainstream large models via more than 230 global cloud nodes.



United Through Tokens, Cultivared the AI Ecosystem



China Telecom comprehensively implementing the corporate strategy "Cloudification, Digital Transformation, and AI for good" and actively promotes Token-based operations, sincerely inviting global partners to activate the infinite potential of AI Tokens jointly defining a brand-new map for the intelligent era with OneGrowth initiative.



1. Capabilities Fully Upgraded, Building a "Five-in-One" Token Operation System



China Telecom deepens the "Five-in-One" Intelligent Cloud System, builds an "L-shaped" capability layout, and continuously enhances capabilities in compute, platforms, data, models, and applications, externally launching a one-stop comprehensive Token service platform—XINGCHEN TokenHub.



The Xingchen Super Intelligent Agent TeleAgent enables one-click access to mainstream global large models, creating a lightweight and highly efficient AI Token experience for various customers. The platform provides large model access and public cloud cooperation for leading customers in the industry, and providing standard and customized packages for SME customers in subdivided industries, achieving full-chain value management of "Production—Orchestration & Distribution—Application."



2. Layout of Four AI Sectors, Building a Token Value Community



Building on the comprehensive layout of four core AI business sectors, and simultaneously opening up all platform resources of XINGCHEN TokenHub, differentiated cooperation schemes are launched for each track, joining hands with global partners to build a Token value community.



AI+ New Connectivity:



With cloud-network integration and computing-network unity as its foundation, and relying on intelligent dedicated lines, it achieves one-point cloud access, proximate high-speed connection, and ubiquitous coverage, providing low-latency, highly stable compute-network support for the high-speed flow of Tokens. It can provide partners with full-process services from technology to deployment, realizing intelligent connections that are manageable, controllable, and security-compliant.



AI+ Vision Network:



Jointly building an open and collaborative vision network platform with 30+ global partners. The international visual platform has deployed across multiple sites in Oman, the UAE, and the Asia-Pacific region, boasting over 10 landing scenarios. Driven by the twin engines of "platform + terminal" and "standards + operations", creating a Token operation gateway to support overseas operators in achieving breakthrough growth and value-driven operations.



AI+ IoT:



Empowered by mature eSIM technology and an AI+ unified management platform, the business covers 230+ countries and regions, accumulating overseas service cases from 30+ leading automotive enterprises. The cooperation model has upgraded to a joint-operation framework, providing DMP platform customization, joint laboratory R&D, AIoT operation upgrades, and automotive industry eco-partnerships to enhance global user experience.



AI+ Digital Life:



Building the core AI entrance for families based on "one all-optical network, one intelligent cloud, and one Better Home." It empowers externally by leveraging mature domestic experiences of 290 million users of Xiao Yi Guan Jia (Wing Butler) and 580 million ubiquitous smart terminal connections. Centering on overseas market demands, it opens up international cooperation for core products such as the eSurfing Smart Screen and eSurfing Cloud Drive, together with partners explore brand-new business models and empower global smart families.



Alliance Inaugurated, Consolidating the Foundation for Intelligent Upgrades



During the conference, the AI Token Global Service Ecosystem Alliance was officially inaugurated. Co-initiated by leading enterprises in domestic and overseas computing power supply, large model R&D, and vertical industry applications, the alliance is dedicated to unblocking the full-link synergy of AI Tokens from production and scheduling to application and monetization, jointly building an open, interoperable, and value-sharing globalized AI comprehensive service network to provide a solid foundation for the intelligent upgrade of global industries.



Outstanding Partners Honored, Embarking on a New Journey Together



The conference concluded with an awards ceremony. China Telecom presented the OneGrowth Best Innovative Carrier Partner, OneGrowth Best Product Innovative Partner, OneGrowth Best Strategic Partner, and OneGrowth Best Benchmark Partnership to partners who have shown outstanding performance in global cooperation. This accolades recognize partners walking alongside China Telecom, synergizing deeply in industrial layout planning, tackling cutting-edge technologies, and expanding overseas markets, thereby gathering industrial synergy to consolidate the foundation for digital industry development and jointly boosting the global digital intelligent transformation process.



This conference marks the strategic progression of the OneGrowth Global Cooperation Initiative from ecosystem construction to deep cultivation of sub-tracks. China Telecom will continue to leverage its unique advantages of cloud-network integration and broad cross-border coverage, upholding the core cooperation philosophy of "Co-Creation, Sharing, Co-Governance, and Win-Win." By building a computing power foundation, expanding the cloud-network backbone, innovating the intelligent core, and gathering ecological synergy, it will make AI Tokens the universal value carrier connecting the global intelligent ecosystem, continuously contributing China Telecom's strength to building a smarter, safer, and more inclusive global digital industry ecosystem.



Hashtag: #ChinaTelecom

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: China Telecom Global

Hashtag: #ChinaTelecomThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.News Source: China Telecom Global 26/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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