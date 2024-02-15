15.02.2024 10:11:00

Orange, One of the World's Leading Telecoms Operators, Has Just Published Its Full Year Results for 2023

Orange, one of the world's leading telecoms operators, has just published its full year results for 2023. Christel Heydemann, CEO of Orange Group, comments on the results.

Watch video interview and read transcript here:
https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/orange-fy-2023-results/

Topics covered in the interview include:

  • 2023 highlights
  • Value creation achievements
  • Segments outlook
  • Forecast

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 44.1 billion euros in 2023 and 137,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2023, including 73,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 298 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2023, including 254 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.
Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).
For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

