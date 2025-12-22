STMicroelectronics Aktie
WKN: 897710 / ISIN: US8610121027
|
22.12.2025 11:07:56
Oversonic Robotics To Supply Humanoids To STMicroelectronics' Semiconductor Plants
(RTTNews) - Oversonic Robotics announced the signing of an agreement with STMicroelectronics (STM) for the introduction of custom RoBee cognitive humanoid robots into the production and logistics processes of several ST plants globally. The first humanoid is deployed in ST's advanced packaging and test fab in Malta.
Oversonic Robotics will be collaborating with STMicroelectronics at CES to showcase live demonstrations of their RoBee humanoid robot and the applications developed for advanced production and manufacturing contexts. The demonstration represents the international launch of the collaboration.
