STMicroelectronics Aktie

STMicroelectronics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 897710 / ISIN: US8610121027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.12.2025 11:07:56

Oversonic Robotics To Supply Humanoids To STMicroelectronics' Semiconductor Plants

(RTTNews) - Oversonic Robotics announced the signing of an agreement with STMicroelectronics (STM) for the introduction of custom RoBee cognitive humanoid robots into the production and logistics processes of several ST plants globally. The first humanoid is deployed in ST's advanced packaging and test fab in Malta.

Oversonic Robotics will be collaborating with STMicroelectronics at CES to showcase live demonstrations of their RoBee humanoid robot and the applications developed for advanced production and manufacturing contexts. The demonstration represents the international launch of the collaboration.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V. NY Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten