Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
13.11.2025 10:30:00
Palantir Quietly Delivered Massive Customer Growth in Q3. Here's Why It Matters.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock got hammered after the company released its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3, losing almost 8% of its value the following day. The stock's sharp pullback can be attributed to concerns about the company's sky-high valuation, as well as the broader stock market drop on Nov. 4, owing to concerns about the sustainability of the recent market rally.Of course, Palantir does trade at a prohibitively expensive valuation, and there are questions as to whether the massive spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is eventually going to pay off. These factors are probably the reasons why the stock market has decided to take a breather, and Palantir investors decided to book profits.However, the pullback in Palantir stock seems like a buying opportunity. The company is now attracting new customers at a faster pace, and that's one big reason to buy this high-flying stock right now. Let's look at the reasons why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
