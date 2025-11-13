Palantir Aktie

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

13.11.2025 13:33:00

Palantir Stock vs. Alphabet Stock: Wall Street Says to Buy Only One

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) both have been benefiting from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom in recent quarters. Palantir sells AI-driven software that helps customers make better use of their data. And Alphabet uses AI to improve its Google Search platform and sells AI products and services to customers of its Google Cloud business.All of this has resulted in earnings growth and stock performance for both companies over the past few years. But now, even as the AI boom marches on, Wall Street expects only one of these stocks to climb in the coming 12 months and has an overwhelming number of buy recommendations on this player. Meanwhile, Wall Street predicts the other stock will fall. Let's take a closer look at each of these AI powerhouses and find out which one Wall Street favors right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
