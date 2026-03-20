CrowdStrike Aktie
WKN DE: A2PK2R / ISIN: US22788C1053
|
20.03.2026 14:00:00
Palantir vs. CrowdStrike: Which AI-Powered Software Stock Will Dominate 2026?
Artificial intelligence (AI) spending has grown at an impressive pace in recent years. In fact, research firm Gartner estimates global AI spending will soar 44% year over year from around $1.7 trillion in 2025 to over $2.5 trillion in 2026.Image source: Getty Images.That surge in spending has opened opportunities for both companies building AI systems and those securing them. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) leverages data, analytics, and AI to help governments and businesses analyze operational data and make informed decisions. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) helps protect companies' technology systems from cyber threats.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantir
|
17.03.26
|Senior NHS manager who advised Palantir to step down from role (Financial Times)
|
13.03.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26