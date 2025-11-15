Modine Manufacturing Aktie
WKN: 869795 / ISIN: US6078281002
|
15.11.2025 19:56:08
Panoramic Capital Adds 26,547 Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Shares to Portfolio
Panoramic Capital, LLC disclosed a purchase of 26,547 additional shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD), increasing its position by approximately $5.46 million, according to a November 14, 2025 SEC filing.According to a recent SEC filing dated November 14, 2025, Panoramic Capital added 26,547 shares to its position in Modine Manufacturing Company during the third quarter. The total post-trade holding reached 65,116 shares, valued at $9.26 million as of September 30, 2025.Modine Manufacturing Company is a global leader in engineered heat transfer solutions, operating with a diverse product portfolio and a multi-segment approach. The company leverages its technical expertise to address complex thermal management needs for OEMs and commercial clients worldwide. Its scale, broad market reach, and focus on innovation provide a competitive advantage in both established and emerging markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
