PayPal Holdings Boosts FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024. The company also provided outlook for the third quarter.

For the third quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.96 to $0.98 per share and adjusted earnings growth in the high single-digits on revenue growth in the mid-single-digits.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.98 per share on revenue growth of 7.5 percent to $7.97 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.88 to $3.98 per share and adjusted earnings growth in the low to mid-teens. Previously, the company expected earnings of approximately $3.65 per share on revenue growth in the mid- to high-single digits.

The Street is looking for earnings of $4.24 per share on revenue growth of 15.1 percent to $32.0 billion for the year.

