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19.08.2026 14:18:21

PayPal, Venmo Partner With Education Platforms For Tuition Payments

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) announced Monday new integrations with three leading education payment platforms — Illumia, Nelnet Campus Commerce, and TouchNet — enabling students and families to pay tuition and fees directly through PayPal or Venmo.

The integrations are live at multiple institutions, including Bellarmine University, Butler University, Kansas State University, Michigan State University, and Texas Tech University. Additional colleges and universities are expected to adopt the payment options throughout the year.

Illumia, Nelnet Campus Commerce, and TouchNet collectively service thousands of educational institutions across the country.

Many students and families already use PayPal and Venmo for daily financial management, including grocery purchases, rent splitting, reward earning, and money transfers to friends and family.

The new tuition payment capability extends this familiarity to one of the most significant expenses for students and their families.

The expansion builds on PayPal and Venmo's existing college campus presence. One year ago, both platforms struck landmark agreements with the Big Ten and Big 12 Conferences to enable institutional revenue-share payments for student athletes directly through their platform.

Throughout the school year, Venmo expanded its college presence through name, image, and likeness partnerships with student athletes, college-branded cards, student ambassadors, and gameday activations.

Tuition payments through PayPal or Venmo include the same security features available for everyday purchases, including encryption and fraud monitoring. Students and families can pay using their preferred funding instrument, such as bank accounts, credit cards, or PayPal or Venmo balances.

PayPal and Venmo will roll out tuition payment options across the country at select schools.

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