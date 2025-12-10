POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

10 December 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 10 December 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 29,836 Highest price paid per share: 122.60p Lowest price paid per share: 119.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 120.3009p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,815,849 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,925,727 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,925,727 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 120.3009p 29,836

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 650 121.00 08:15:22 00365229307TRLO1 XLON 165 121.60 08:19:03 00365232259TRLO1 XLON 73 122.60 08:39:14 00365255263TRLO1 XLON 615 121.40 08:39:14 00365255265TRLO1 XLON 3 121.20 08:44:28 00365265662TRLO1 XLON 123 122.00 09:13:29 00365300910TRLO1 XLON 222 122.00 09:13:29 00365300911TRLO1 XLON 648 121.80 09:13:30 00365300919TRLO1 XLON 659 121.60 09:13:31 00365300943TRLO1 XLON 628 121.40 09:15:13 00365302553TRLO1 XLON 343 121.60 09:15:13 00365302557TRLO1 XLON 646 121.40 09:18:15 00365305481TRLO1 XLON 186 121.20 09:28:27 00365314667TRLO1 XLON 125 121.00 09:30:55 00365317175TRLO1 XLON 497 121.00 09:30:55 00365317176TRLO1 XLON 44 121.00 09:46:37 00365338006TRLO1 XLON 614 120.60 09:46:43 00365338082TRLO1 XLON 376 120.80 09:51:12 00365343065TRLO1 XLON 215 121.00 10:05:31 00365351527TRLO1 XLON 30 121.00 10:05:31 00365351528TRLO1 XLON 682 121.00 10:05:31 00365351529TRLO1 XLON 626 120.80 10:05:32 00365351530TRLO1 XLON 609 120.80 10:15:10 00365351836TRLO1 XLON 271 121.20 10:39:17 00365352789TRLO1 XLON 157 121.20 11:01:58 00365353404TRLO1 XLON 612 121.00 12:05:45 00365355779TRLO1 XLON 632 120.60 12:05:45 00365355780TRLO1 XLON 85 120.60 12:06:04 00365355789TRLO1 XLON 284 120.00 12:07:09 00365355841TRLO1 XLON 40 120.60 12:25:32 00365356612TRLO1 XLON 624 120.60 12:32:50 00365356872TRLO1 XLON 164 120.60 12:32:50 00365356873TRLO1 XLON 1284 120.60 12:32:55 00365356877TRLO1 XLON 624 120.60 12:32:55 00365356878TRLO1 XLON 662 120.20 12:32:55 00365356879TRLO1 XLON 368 120.20 13:27:15 00365358415TRLO1 XLON 468 120.20 13:33:06 00365358588TRLO1 XLON 649 119.60 13:56:10 00365359286TRLO1 XLON 61 119.80 13:56:10 00365359287TRLO1 XLON 503 119.80 13:56:10 00365359288TRLO1 XLON 627 119.80 13:56:10 00365359289TRLO1 XLON 191 120.20 14:49:12 00365361701TRLO1 XLON 614 120.00 14:55:12 00365362137TRLO1 XLON 659 119.60 15:00:59 00365363050TRLO1 XLON 647 119.40 15:36:32 00365365105TRLO1 XLON 628 119.40 15:36:32 00365365106TRLO1 XLON 625 119.00 15:36:32 00365365107TRLO1 XLON 631 120.20 15:57:36 00365366160TRLO1 XLON 1325 119.80 15:57:36 00365366161TRLO1 XLON 227 119.60 16:02:34 00365366533TRLO1 XLON 384 119.60 16:05:18 00365366677TRLO1 XLON 227 119.60 16:05:18 00365366678TRLO1 XLON 627 119.60 16:05:18 00365366679TRLO1 XLON 704 119.60 16:05:18 00365366680TRLO1 XLON 3165 119.80 16:11:11 00365367303TRLO1 XLON 631 119.60 16:11:11 00365367304TRLO1 XLON 631 119.40 16:11:12 00365367305TRLO1 XLON 397 119.20 16:17:52 00365368020TRLO1 XLON 259 119.20 16:17:52 00365368021TRLO1 XLON 370 119.20 16:17:52 00365368022TRLO1 XLON

