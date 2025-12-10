Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

10.12.2025 18:29:15

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

10-Dec-2025 / 17:29 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

10 December 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

10 December 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

29,836

Highest price paid per share:

122.60p

Lowest price paid per share:

119.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

120.3009p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,815,849 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,925,727 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,925,727 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

120.3009p

 29,836

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

650

121.00

08:15:22

00365229307TRLO1

XLON

165

121.60

08:19:03

00365232259TRLO1

XLON

73

122.60

08:39:14

00365255263TRLO1

XLON

615

121.40

08:39:14

00365255265TRLO1

XLON

3

121.20

08:44:28

00365265662TRLO1

XLON

123

122.00

09:13:29

00365300910TRLO1

XLON

222

122.00

09:13:29

00365300911TRLO1

XLON

648

121.80

09:13:30

00365300919TRLO1

XLON

659

121.60

09:13:31

00365300943TRLO1

XLON

628

121.40

09:15:13

00365302553TRLO1

XLON

343

121.60

09:15:13

00365302557TRLO1

XLON

646

121.40

09:18:15

00365305481TRLO1

XLON

186

121.20

09:28:27

00365314667TRLO1

XLON

125

121.00

09:30:55

00365317175TRLO1

XLON

497

121.00

09:30:55

00365317176TRLO1

XLON

44

121.00

09:46:37

00365338006TRLO1

XLON

614

120.60

09:46:43

00365338082TRLO1

XLON

376

120.80

09:51:12

00365343065TRLO1

XLON

215

121.00

10:05:31

00365351527TRLO1

XLON

30

121.00

10:05:31

00365351528TRLO1

XLON

682

121.00

10:05:31

00365351529TRLO1

XLON

626

120.80

10:05:32

00365351530TRLO1

XLON

609

120.80

10:15:10

00365351836TRLO1

XLON

271

121.20

10:39:17

00365352789TRLO1

XLON

157

121.20

11:01:58

00365353404TRLO1

XLON

612

121.00

12:05:45

00365355779TRLO1

XLON

632

120.60

12:05:45

00365355780TRLO1

XLON

85

120.60

12:06:04

00365355789TRLO1

XLON

284

120.00

12:07:09

00365355841TRLO1

XLON

40

120.60

12:25:32

00365356612TRLO1

XLON

624

120.60

12:32:50

00365356872TRLO1

XLON

164

120.60

12:32:50

00365356873TRLO1

XLON

1284

120.60

12:32:55

00365356877TRLO1

XLON

624

120.60

12:32:55

00365356878TRLO1

XLON

662

120.20

12:32:55

00365356879TRLO1

XLON

368

120.20

13:27:15

00365358415TRLO1

XLON

468

120.20

13:33:06

00365358588TRLO1

XLON

649

119.60

13:56:10

00365359286TRLO1

XLON

61

119.80

13:56:10

00365359287TRLO1

XLON

503

119.80

13:56:10

00365359288TRLO1

XLON

627

119.80

13:56:10

00365359289TRLO1

XLON

191

120.20

14:49:12

00365361701TRLO1

XLON

614

120.00

14:55:12

00365362137TRLO1

XLON

659

119.60

15:00:59

00365363050TRLO1

XLON

647

119.40

15:36:32

00365365105TRLO1

XLON

628

119.40

15:36:32

00365365106TRLO1

XLON

625

119.00

15:36:32

00365365107TRLO1

XLON

631

120.20

15:57:36

00365366160TRLO1

XLON

1325

119.80

15:57:36

00365366161TRLO1

XLON

227

119.60

16:02:34

00365366533TRLO1

XLON

384

119.60

16:05:18

00365366677TRLO1

XLON

227

119.60

16:05:18

00365366678TRLO1

XLON

627

119.60

16:05:18

00365366679TRLO1

XLON

704

119.60

16:05:18

00365366680TRLO1

XLON

3165

119.80

16:11:11

00365367303TRLO1

XLON

631

119.60

16:11:11

00365367304TRLO1

XLON

631

119.40

16:11:12

00365367305TRLO1

XLON

397

119.20

16:17:52

00365368020TRLO1

XLON

259

119.20

16:17:52

00365368021TRLO1

XLON

370

119.20

16:17:52

00365368022TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 410990
EQS News ID: 2243578

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

