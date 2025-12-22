Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.12.2025 20:10:35

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

22-Dec-2025 / 19:10 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

22 December 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

22 December 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

 36,439

Highest price paid per share:

123.80p

Lowest price paid per share:

121.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

122.2124p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,253,959 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,487,617 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,487,617 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

122.2124p

36,439

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1

121.20

09:37:19

00367013422TRLO1

XLON

5040

121.40

09:37:19

00367013423TRLO1

XLON

1389

122.00

09:37:20

00367013442TRLO1

XLON

663

122.00

09:37:25

00367013565TRLO1

XLON

118

122.40

09:39:01

00367016306TRLO1

XLON

165

122.40

09:39:01

00367016307TRLO1

XLON

611

122.20

09:40:27

00367018498TRLO1

XLON

625

122.00

09:44:54

00367025548TRLO1

XLON

404

121.80

09:44:54

00367025549TRLO1

XLON

345

122.20

10:28:51

00367039546TRLO1

XLON

609

121.60

10:47:19

00367040056TRLO1

XLON

272

121.80

11:02:42

00367040328TRLO1

XLON

20

121.80

11:03:51

00367040366TRLO1

XLON

2

121.60

11:18:43

00367040726TRLO1

XLON

395

121.80

11:25:56

00367040849TRLO1

XLON

171

121.80

11:25:56

00367040850TRLO1

XLON

22

122.00

11:53:57

00367041279TRLO1

XLON

545

121.60

12:00:00

00367041405TRLO1

XLON

5

122.00

12:02:07

00367041439TRLO1

XLON

185

122.00

12:11:53

00367041657TRLO1

XLON

190

122.00

12:38:26

00367042154TRLO1

XLON

276

122.00

12:38:26

00367042155TRLO1

XLON

174

122.00

12:38:30

00367042158TRLO1

XLON

426

122.00

12:38:41

00367042164TRLO1

XLON

76

122.20

12:53:50

00367042541TRLO1

XLON

95

122.20

12:53:50

00367042542TRLO1

XLON

628

122.00

13:11:10

00367042916TRLO1

XLON

628

122.00

13:11:10

00367042917TRLO1

XLON

550

122.20

13:11:14

00367042920TRLO1

XLON

436

122.20

13:11:14

00367042921TRLO1

XLON

1301

121.80

13:28:00

00367043210TRLO1

XLON

1211

121.60

13:28:00

00367043211TRLO1

XLON

1063

122.20

13:54:42

00367043644TRLO1

XLON

18

122.20

14:01:05

00367043770TRLO1

XLON

4979

122.40

14:34:01

00367044952TRLO1

XLON

96

122.40

14:34:01

00367044953TRLO1

XLON

61

122.80

14:34:08

00367044965TRLO1

XLON

1339

122.80

14:34:08

00367044966TRLO1

XLON

1327

122.60

14:35:26

00367045039TRLO1

XLON

609

122.60

14:35:26

00367045040TRLO1

XLON

623

122.20

14:45:13

00367045414TRLO1

XLON

630

122.20

14:49:09

00367045544TRLO1

XLON

151

122.00

14:49:20

00367045551TRLO1

XLON

10

122.40

14:57:20

00367045839TRLO1

XLON

415

122.20

14:57:20

00367045840TRLO1

XLON

209

122.20

14:57:20

00367045841TRLO1

XLON

173

122.40

14:57:20

00367045842TRLO1

XLON

78

122.40

14:57:20

00367045843TRLO1

XLON

625

122.20

14:57:20

00367045844TRLO1

XLON

14

122.40

14:57:20

00367045845TRLO1

XLON

78

122.40

14:57:20

00367045846TRLO1

XLON

165

122.40

14:57:20

00367045847TRLO1

XLON

1351

122.40

14:57:20

00367045848TRLO1

XLON

191

122.60

15:02:43

00367046132TRLO1

XLON

8

122.60

15:02:44

00367046134TRLO1

XLON

561

122.60

15:02:50

00367046137TRLO1

XLON

10

122.60

15:02:54

00367046139TRLO1

XLON

3

122.60

15:02:57

00367046141TRLO1

XLON

4

122.60

15:03:02

00367046150TRLO1

XLON

5

122.60

15:03:48

00367046185TRLO1

XLON

7

122.60

15:04:48

00367046211TRLO1

XLON

97

122.80

15:39:24

00367047161TRLO1

XLON

653

123.40

15:55:33

00367047802TRLO1

XLON

629

123.00

15:58:46

00367047899TRLO1

XLON

628

123.00

15:58:46

00367047900TRLO1

XLON

637

123.60

16:10:53

00367048232TRLO1

XLON

168

123.80

16:11:27

00367048239TRLO1

XLON

626

123.60

16:12:53

00367048292TRLO1

XLON

620

123.40

16:13:58

00367048316TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 412455
EQS News ID: 2250464

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

20:10
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
19.12.25
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
17.12.25
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
16.12.25
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
15.12.25