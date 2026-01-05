Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

05.01.2026 17:53:45

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
05-Jan-2026 / 16:53 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

5 January 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

5 January 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

53,970

Highest price paid per share:

127.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

123.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

125.4951p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,499,961 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,241,615 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,241,615 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

125.4951p

 53,970

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1176

125.20

08:05:55

00368715961TRLO1

XLON

594

125.00

08:05:55

00368715962TRLO1

XLON

30

126.60

08:29:05

00368731120TRLO1

XLON

31

126.60

08:29:05

00368731121TRLO1

XLON

1232

126.80

08:31:19

00368732575TRLO1

XLON

1192

126.20

08:31:19

00368732576TRLO1

XLON

597

125.80

08:31:54

00368733006TRLO1

XLON

626

126.20

09:01:10

00368753608TRLO1

XLON

1516

127.00

09:10:12

00368760084TRLO1

XLON

610

126.40

09:10:13

00368760107TRLO1

XLON

300

126.60

09:25:23

00368771714TRLO1

XLON

303

126.60

09:25:23

00368771715TRLO1

XLON

300

126.80

09:32:56

00368776723TRLO1

XLON

589

127.00

09:35:00

00368778044TRLO1

XLON

1181

126.80

09:41:19

00368782220TRLO1

XLON

617

126.20

10:16:54

00368796088TRLO1

XLON

598

125.60

10:18:27

00368796311TRLO1

XLON

49

125.60

10:23:40

00368796567TRLO1

XLON

611

125.60

10:23:40

00368796568TRLO1

XLON

631

125.40

10:23:40

00368796569TRLO1

XLON

612

125.40

10:40:07

00368797181TRLO1

XLON

200

125.40

10:40:31

00368797189TRLO1

XLON

200

125.40

10:47:10

00368797519TRLO1

XLON

200

125.40

10:52:05

00368797721TRLO1

XLON

6

125.40

10:55:03

00368797800TRLO1

XLON

200

125.40

11:05:32

00368798234TRLO1

XLON

647

125.20

11:13:08

00368798581TRLO1

XLON

625

124.80

11:13:08

00368798582TRLO1

XLON

8

124.80

11:19:24

00368798819TRLO1

XLON

626

124.60

11:19:34

00368798824TRLO1

XLON

281

124.60

11:19:43

00368798830TRLO1

XLON

320

124.60

11:20:47

00368798917TRLO1

XLON

281

124.60

11:20:47

00368798918TRLO1

XLON

86

124.80

11:22:10

00368798990TRLO1

XLON

600

124.80

11:22:10

00368798991TRLO1

XLON

200

124.80

11:33:29

00368799446TRLO1

XLON

1785

124.60

11:33:29

00368799447TRLO1

XLON

535

124.60

11:56:48

00368800257TRLO1

XLON

59

124.60

11:56:48

00368800258TRLO1

XLON

594

124.20

12:07:00

00368800767TRLO1

XLON

640

124.20

13:33:20

00368803336TRLO1

XLON

611

123.80

13:40:00

00368803606TRLO1

XLON

300

123.80

13:40:27

00368803620TRLO1

XLON

600

123.60

13:40:27

00368803621TRLO1

XLON

43

123.60

13:40:27

00368803622TRLO1

XLON

163

123.80

13:40:27

00368803623TRLO1

XLON

227

123.60

13:41:18

00368803647TRLO1

XLON

416

123.60

13:41:18

00368803648TRLO1

XLON

198

123.80

13:49:37

00368803972TRLO1

XLON

432

123.60

13:53:30

00368804046TRLO1

XLON

211

123.60

13:56:18

00368804154TRLO1

XLON

348

123.60

13:56:18

00368804155TRLO1

XLON

197

123.80

13:58:01

00368804203TRLO1

XLON

19

123.80

13:59:27

00368804242TRLO1

XLON

38

123.80

14:00:07

00368804254TRLO1

XLON

73

124.00

14:09:41

00368804652TRLO1

XLON

421

124.40

14:18:56

00368805326TRLO1

XLON

419

124.40

14:18:56

00368805327TRLO1

XLON

200

124.40

14:18:56

00368805328TRLO1

XLON

535

124.60

14:19:50

00368805363TRLO1

XLON

614

124.00

14:25:50

00368805602TRLO1

XLON

614

124.00

14:25:50

00368805603TRLO1

XLON

49

124.80

14:40:01

00368806901TRLO1

XLON

3479

125.40

14:40:10

00368806912TRLO1

XLON

5253

125.40

14:40:10

00368806913TRLO1

XLON

592

125.40

14:40:29

00368806931TRLO1

XLON

16

125.40

14:40:29

00368806932TRLO1

XLON

582

125.40

14:40:44

00368806945TRLO1

XLON

44

125.40

14:40:44

00368806946TRLO1

XLON

614

125.40

14:40:59

00368806967TRLO1

XLON

598

125.40

14:41:31

00368807005TRLO1

XLON

70

125.20

14:44:50

00368807161TRLO1

XLON

598

125.40

14:45:07

00368807175TRLO1

XLON

93

125.00

14:47:35

00368807290TRLO1

XLON

1101

125.00

14:47:35

00368807291TRLO1

XLON

1847

125.20

14:56:54

00368807840TRLO1

XLON

497

125.60

15:13:33

00368808811TRLO1

XLON

447

125.80

15:14:04

00368808839TRLO1

XLON

248

126.00

15:24:45

00368809505TRLO1

XLON

200

126.00

15:24:45

00368809506TRLO1

XLON

613

126.00

15:34:33

00368810061TRLO1

XLON

612

126.00

15:34:33

00368810062TRLO1

XLON

613

126.00

15:34:33

00368810063TRLO1

XLON

591

126.60

15:42:51

00368810475TRLO1

XLON

762

126.20

15:45:19

00368810566TRLO1

XLON

444

126.20

15:45:19

00368810567TRLO1

XLON

100

126.40

15:47:36

00368810655TRLO1

XLON

602

126.40

15:58:09

00368811220TRLO1

XLON

225

126.80

16:13:21

00368812152TRLO1

XLON

1225

126.60

16:17:20

00368812451TRLO1

XLON

1225

126.80

16:17:20

00368812452TRLO1

XLON

200

126.80

16:17:52

00368812478TRLO1

XLON

470

127.00

16:18:10

00368812489TRLO1

XLON

584

127.00

16:18:10

00368812490TRLO1

XLON

1209

126.60

16:18:26

00368812509TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 413780
EQS News ID: 2254928

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

