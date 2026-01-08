Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

08.01.2026 17:56:58

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

08-Jan-2026 / 16:56 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

8 January 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

8 January 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

34,154

Highest price paid per share:

129.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

127.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

128.2480p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,664,115 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,077,461 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,077,461 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

128.2480p

34,154

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

576

129.40

08:46:11

00369528018TRLO1

XLON

1240

129.00

09:15:59

00369559516TRLO1

XLON

619

129.00

09:15:59

00369559517TRLO1

XLON

620

128.80

09:15:59

00369559518TRLO1

XLON

162

129.40

09:38:31

00369581487TRLO1

XLON

86

129.40

09:38:31

00369581488TRLO1

XLON

372

129.40

09:38:31

00369581489TRLO1

XLON

634

128.60

09:50:04

00369591164TRLO1

XLON

300

128.60

10:20:39

00369600955TRLO1

XLON

200

128.60

10:21:08

00369600969TRLO1

XLON

199

128.60

10:23:16

00369601074TRLO1

XLON

154

128.60

10:26:00

00369601241TRLO1

XLON

481

128.60

10:26:00

00369601242TRLO1

XLON

626

128.20

10:41:05

00369601979TRLO1

XLON

582

128.20

11:01:27

00369602647TRLO1

XLON

104

128.40

11:08:45

00369602872TRLO1

XLON

200

128.40

11:08:45

00369602873TRLO1

XLON

629

128.40

11:19:38

00369603162TRLO1

XLON

164

128.60

11:42:51

00369603921TRLO1

XLON

673

128.60

11:42:51

00369603922TRLO1

XLON

152

128.60

11:42:51

00369603923TRLO1

XLON

16

128.40

11:44:40

00369603980TRLO1

XLON

581

128.40

11:44:40

00369603981TRLO1

XLON

615

128.20

12:02:03

00369604579TRLO1

XLON

11

128.20

12:02:46

00369604601TRLO1

XLON

11

128.20

12:02:46

00369604602TRLO1

XLON

300

128.20

12:19:12

00369605170TRLO1

XLON

153

128.40

12:51:28

00369606212TRLO1

XLON

30

128.40

12:51:28

00369606213TRLO1

XLON

714

128.40

12:51:28

00369606214TRLO1

XLON

200

128.40

12:51:28

00369606215TRLO1

XLON

660

128.40

12:51:29

00369606216TRLO1

XLON

111

128.40

12:51:38

00369606222TRLO1

XLON

200

128.40

12:52:21

00369606260TRLO1

XLON

741

128.40

12:53:55

00369606295TRLO1

XLON

114

128.40

12:54:00

00369606302TRLO1

XLON

200

128.40

12:55:37

00369606338TRLO1

XLON

2

128.40

13:00:34

00369606494TRLO1

XLON

65

128.60

13:18:05

00369607223TRLO1

XLON

141

128.60

13:18:05

00369607224TRLO1

XLON

127

128.60

13:18:16

00369607230TRLO1

XLON

64

128.60

13:19:42

00369607324TRLO1

XLON

619

128.40

13:25:16

00369607539TRLO1

XLON

618

128.00

13:32:27

00369607820TRLO1

XLON

381

128.00

13:32:27

00369607821TRLO1

XLON

236

128.00

13:32:27

00369607822TRLO1

XLON

79

128.00

13:32:27

00369607823TRLO1

XLON

539

128.00

13:32:27

00369607824TRLO1

XLON

1887

127.80

13:37:37

00369607975TRLO1

XLON

308

128.20

13:37:37

00369607976TRLO1

XLON

1765

127.80

14:23:52

00369610025TRLO1

XLON

405

128.40

14:36:41

00369611666TRLO1

XLON

1261

128.40

14:36:41

00369611667TRLO1

XLON

808

128.40

14:36:41

00369611668TRLO1

XLON

1876

128.00

14:36:42

00369611669TRLO1

XLON

194

128.20

14:36:42

00369611670TRLO1

XLON

156

128.20

14:36:42

00369611671TRLO1

XLON

648

128.40

14:36:42

00369611672TRLO1

XLON

1177

128.40

14:36:42

00369611673TRLO1

XLON

1345

128.00

14:36:42

00369611674TRLO1

XLON

531

128.00

14:36:42

00369611675TRLO1

XLON

1173

127.60

14:40:07

00369611987TRLO1

XLON

1037

127.60

14:40:08

00369611989TRLO1

XLON

249

127.20

14:46:07

00369612509TRLO1

XLON

335

127.20

14:46:07

00369612510TRLO1

XLON

580

127.80

15:28:34

00369615867TRLO1

XLON

590

128.00

15:48:38

00369616931TRLO1

XLON

1

128.40

15:51:12

00369617044TRLO1

XLON

290

128.40

15:54:54

00369617286TRLO1

XLON

594

128.20

15:55:07

00369617302TRLO1

XLON

350

128.00

16:15:48

00369618620TRLO1

XLON

281

128.00

16:15:48

00369618621TRLO1

XLON

9

128.20

16:15:52

00369618630TRLO1

XLON

3

128.20

16:15:56

00369618633TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 414324
EQS News ID: 2257514

 
