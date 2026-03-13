Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

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13.03.2026 19:11:05

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

13-March-2026 / 18:11 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

13 March 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

13 March 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

 65,000

Highest price paid per share:

140.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

136.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

138.4091p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,909,239 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,832,337 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,832,337 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

138.4091p

 65,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

507

138.00

08:03:39

00382064945TRLO1

XLON

173

138.80

08:30:35

00382097691TRLO1

XLON

280

138.80

08:30:35

00382097692TRLO1

XLON

1056

139.00

08:30:45

00382097904TRLO1

XLON

537

138.40

08:33:11

00382101347TRLO1

XLON

554

138.60

08:44:51

00382115160TRLO1

XLON

730

139.40

09:03:02

00382137772TRLO1

XLON

477

139.40

09:03:02

00382137773TRLO1

XLON

552

139.00

09:03:03

00382137826TRLO1

XLON

543

139.20

09:04:33

00382139807TRLO1

XLON

552

139.00

09:05:37

00382141267TRLO1

XLON

549

138.60

09:10:22

00382147225TRLO1

XLON

550

138.60

09:10:22

00382147226TRLO1

XLON

1101

138.00

09:10:26

00382147302TRLO1

XLON

538

138.60

09:38:20

00382179484TRLO1

XLON

311

138.80

09:38:22

00382179535TRLO1

XLON

310

138.80

09:38:23

00382179551TRLO1

XLON

310

138.80

09:38:24

00382179566TRLO1

XLON

547

138.80

09:39:00

00382180277TRLO1

XLON

30

138.80

09:43:58

00382187287TRLO1

XLON

383

138.80

09:44:33

00382188090TRLO1

XLON

554

138.40

09:46:10

00382190305TRLO1

XLON

523

138.60

09:50:10

00382195059TRLO1

XLON

298

139.00

10:00:30

00382206257TRLO1

XLON

353

139.00

10:00:30

00382206258TRLO1

XLON

525

139.00

10:03:43

00382206415TRLO1

XLON

525

139.00

10:15:42

00382206837TRLO1

XLON

525

139.00

10:26:29

00382207285TRLO1

XLON

128

139.00

10:39:53

00382208221TRLO1

XLON

397

139.00

10:39:53

00382208222TRLO1

XLON

525

138.40

10:39:53

00382208223TRLO1

XLON

544

138.40

10:40:06

00382208234TRLO1

XLON

559

138.80

11:01:43

00382208945TRLO1

XLON

2703

138.40

11:01:51

00382208946TRLO1

XLON

1556

138.20

11:02:12

00382208966TRLO1

XLON

538

138.40

11:04:56

00382209067TRLO1

XLON

537

138.40

11:04:56

00382209068TRLO1

XLON

537

138.40

11:04:56

00382209069TRLO1

XLON

520

137.80

11:13:01

00382209311TRLO1

XLON

517

138.20

12:05:32

00382211239TRLO1

XLON

530

138.00

12:05:43

00382211242TRLO1

XLON

535

138.00

12:09:56

00382211401TRLO1

XLON

553

137.40

12:21:41

00382211737TRLO1

XLON

542

137.20

12:22:09

00382211740TRLO1

XLON

1101

137.60

12:27:21

00382211862TRLO1

XLON

1645

138.00

13:03:54

00382212745TRLO1

XLON

270

138.00

13:09:16

00382212890TRLO1

XLON

8

138.40

13:15:51

00382213060TRLO1

XLON

749

138.40

13:15:51

00382213061TRLO1

XLON

559

138.40

13:16:08

00382213071TRLO1

XLON

1091

139.20

13:21:39

00382213162TRLO1

XLON

1106

139.20

13:21:43

00382213164TRLO1

XLON

1028

139.20

13:21:46

00382213166TRLO1

XLON

536

139.20

13:21:50

00382213168TRLO1

XLON

552

139.60

13:23:48

00382213205TRLO1

XLON

530

139.40

13:23:48

00382213206TRLO1

XLON

531

139.40

13:24:35

00382213223TRLO1

XLON

1090

140.00

13:26:54

00382213261TRLO1

XLON

1080

140.20

13:27:01

00382213263TRLO1

XLON

511

140.20

13:27:07

00382213268TRLO1

XLON

510

140.20

13:27:07

00382213269TRLO1

XLON

545

140.20

13:28:47

00382213348TRLO1

XLON

545

140.20

13:28:47

00382213349TRLO1

XLON

552

140.00

13:28:51

00382213350TRLO1

XLON

543

140.00

13:31:06

00382213650TRLO1

XLON

528

140.00

13:31:15

00382213683TRLO1

XLON

553

140.00

13:34:17

00382213842TRLO1

XLON

525

139.80

13:36:06

00382213909TRLO1

XLON

525

139.80

13:36:06

00382213910TRLO1

XLON

1016

139.80

13:40:02

00382214046TRLO1

XLON

512

139.80

13:47:31

00382214406TRLO1

XLON

539

139.80

13:49:18

00382214450TRLO1

XLON

522

139.80

13:49:58

00382214463TRLO1

XLON

512

139.60

14:08:21

00382215081TRLO1

XLON

554

139.40

14:12:33

00382215230TRLO1

XLON

310

139.20

14:13:09

00382215251TRLO1

XLON

546

139.00

14:21:00

00382215635TRLO1

XLON

550

138.00

14:56:24

00382217337TRLO1

XLON

550

138.00

14:56:24

00382217338TRLO1

XLON

307

138.00

14:57:50

00382217396TRLO1

XLON

98

137.80

14:58:41

00382217437TRLO1

XLON

946

137.80

14:59:43

00382217478TRLO1

XLON

522

137.80

15:01:15

00382217631TRLO1

XLON

522

137.80

15:01:15

00382217632TRLO1

XLON

1057

137.40

15:26:55

00382218436TRLO1

XLON

530

137.00

15:29:40

00382218558TRLO1

XLON

1046

137.00

15:33:39

00382218810TRLO1

XLON

83

137.40

15:34:27

00382218839TRLO1

XLON

480

137.40

15:34:27

00382218840TRLO1

XLON

308

137.40

15:34:49

00382218855TRLO1

XLON

1051

136.80

15:38:26

00382219130TRLO1

XLON

526

136.80

15:38:26

00382219131TRLO1

XLON

59

136.40

15:38:26

00382219132TRLO1

XLON

540

136.60

15:39:18

00382219162TRLO1

XLON

534

136.40

15:39:19

00382219164TRLO1

XLON

1015

136.40

15:59:08

00382220562TRLO1

XLON

1081

136.20

15:59:08

00382220563TRLO1

XLON

2195

136.80

16:05:27

00382220965TRLO1

XLON

1114

136.80

16:08:07

00382221220TRLO1

XLON

1072

137.20

16:09:08

00382221286TRLO1

XLON

523

137.40

16:13:03

00382221532TRLO1

XLON

531

137.40

16:13:19

00382221563TRLO1

XLON

524

137.40

16:13:34

00382221597TRLO1

XLON

398

137.40

16:15:45

00382221810TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 421056
EQS News ID: 2291454

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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