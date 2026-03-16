POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

16 March 2026

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 16 March 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 64,444 Highest price paid per share: 136.00p Lowest price paid per share: 131.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 133.3352p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company hold 4,973,683 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,767,893 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,767,893 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 133.3352p 64,444

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 548 136.00 08:30:09 00382435755TRLO1 XLON 580 135.60 08:31:54 00382438204TRLO1 XLON 564 135.40 08:34:13 00382441421TRLO1 XLON 2162 135.00 08:34:14 00382441455TRLO1 XLON 579 135.00 08:38:35 00382447596TRLO1 XLON 579 135.00 08:38:35 00382447597TRLO1 XLON 537 134.60 08:41:11 00382451257TRLO1 XLON 546 134.00 09:01:03 00382482247TRLO1 XLON 556 133.80 09:01:47 00382483470TRLO1 XLON 543 133.60 09:06:06 00382489930TRLO1 XLON 558 133.20 09:11:50 00382499431TRLO1 XLON 586 133.80 09:31:14 00382538707TRLO1 XLON 586 133.80 09:31:14 00382538708TRLO1 XLON 585 133.80 09:31:14 00382538709TRLO1 XLON 1642 133.60 09:31:15 00382538762TRLO1 XLON 296 133.40 09:34:29 00382542538TRLO1 XLON 246 133.40 09:35:57 00382543979TRLO1 XLON 296 133.40 09:35:57 00382543980TRLO1 XLON 550 133.80 09:59:01 00382570924TRLO1 XLON 239 133.80 09:59:01 00382570925TRLO1 XLON 311 133.80 09:59:01 00382570926TRLO1 XLON 541 133.60 09:59:58 00382571070TRLO1 XLON 550 133.60 10:01:09 00382571115TRLO1 XLON 544 134.00 10:16:16 00382571624TRLO1 XLON 544 134.00 10:16:16 00382571625TRLO1 XLON 1178 133.80 10:16:17 00382571626TRLO1 XLON 1727 133.80 10:29:31 00382572199TRLO1 XLON 542 133.40 10:38:30 00382573188TRLO1 XLON 545 133.00 10:54:28 00382573633TRLO1 XLON 586 133.20 11:13:38 00382574182TRLO1 XLON 586 133.00 11:21:49 00382574523TRLO1 XLON 586 134.00 12:05:34 00382575656TRLO1 XLON 586 133.40 12:11:51 00382575806TRLO1 XLON 554 133.40 12:44:58 00382576727TRLO1 XLON 553 133.40 12:44:58 00382576728TRLO1 XLON 1127 133.40 12:47:33 00382576783TRLO1 XLON 570 133.20 12:58:50 00382577003TRLO1 XLON 207 133.20 13:01:18 00382577069TRLO1 XLON 24 133.40 13:35:30 00382578218TRLO1 XLON 625 133.40 13:35:30 00382578219TRLO1 XLON 565 133.40 13:35:30 00382578220TRLO1 XLON 587 133.40 13:35:30 00382578221TRLO1 XLON 997 133.40 13:35:43 00382578230TRLO1 XLON 604 133.40 13:36:09 00382578244TRLO1 XLON 584 133.40 13:36:55 00382578255TRLO1 XLON 1750 133.20 13:38:02 00382578279TRLO1 XLON 1022 133.00 13:46:34 00382578569TRLO1 XLON 67 133.00 13:46:34 00382578570TRLO1 XLON 545 133.00 13:46:34 00382578571TRLO1 XLON 564 133.00 13:46:34 00382578572TRLO1 XLON 565 132.80 13:46:34 00382578573TRLO1 XLON 390 132.60 13:46:52 00382578641TRLO1 XLON 576 132.60 13:47:28 00382578690TRLO1 XLON 544 132.60 13:56:11 00382579056TRLO1 XLON 544 132.60 13:56:11 00382579057TRLO1 XLON 585 132.00 14:23:56 00382580422TRLO1 XLON 1171 132.00 14:23:56 00382580423TRLO1 XLON 585 132.00 14:23:56 00382580424TRLO1 XLON 543 131.80 14:24:08 00382580443TRLO1 XLON 570 132.00 14:28:53 00382580672TRLO1 XLON 580 132.20 14:30:54 00382580795TRLO1 XLON 560 132.40 14:35:31 00382581114TRLO1 XLON 583 132.20 14:46:37 00382581683TRLO1 XLON 333 132.40 14:56:14 00382582006TRLO1 XLON 41 132.40 14:56:14 00382582007TRLO1 XLON 15 132.40 14:56:14 00382582008TRLO1 XLON 213 132.60 15:08:04 00382582542TRLO1 XLON 1492 132.60 15:08:04 00382582543TRLO1 XLON 609 132.60 15:08:04 00382582545TRLO1 XLON 708 133.00 15:11:40 00382582651TRLO1 XLON 1389 133.00 15:12:17 00382582667TRLO1 XLON 581 133.20 15:14:10 00382582722TRLO1 XLON 548 133.00 15:20:18 00382583023TRLO1 XLON 128 133.20 15:30:35 00382583363TRLO1 XLON 1222 133.20 15:30:35 00382583364TRLO1 XLON 1 133.20 15:30:35 00382583365TRLO1 XLON 1233 133.20 15:31:02 00382583383TRLO1 XLON 1179 133.20 15:35:31 00382583583TRLO1 XLON 1079 133.20 15:38:27 00382583661TRLO1 XLON 560 133.40 15:44:54 00382584018TRLO1 XLON 559 133.40 15:44:54 00382584019TRLO1 XLON 560 133.40 15:44:54 00382584020TRLO1 XLON 559 133.40 15:44:54 00382584021TRLO1 XLON 559 133.40 15:44:54 00382584022TRLO1 XLON 585 133.20 15:44:55 00382584024TRLO1 XLON 555 133.00 15:53:34 00382584488TRLO1 XLON 554 133.00 15:53:34 00382584489TRLO1 XLON 566 133.00 15:55:19 00382584525TRLO1 XLON 566 133.00 15:55:19 00382584526TRLO1 XLON 566 133.00 15:55:19 00382584527TRLO1 XLON 550 132.80 15:55:46 00382584535TRLO1 XLON 1093 133.00 16:03:47 00382584884TRLO1 XLON 1654 133.00 16:08:43 00382585124TRLO1 XLON 37 133.20 16:14:31 00382585501TRLO1 XLON 565 133.20 16:14:31 00382585502TRLO1 XLON 853 133.20 16:14:31 00382585503TRLO1 XLON 374 133.20 16:14:31 00382585504TRLO1 XLON 559 133.20 16:15:30 00382585571TRLO1 XLON 566 133.40 16:17:07 00382585698TRLO1 XLON 565 133.40 16:18:20 00382585842TRLO1 XLON 323 133.40 16:19:29 00382585983TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

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Stephen Malthouse