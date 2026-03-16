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Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

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16.03.2026 18:11:35

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

16-March-2026 / 17:11 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

16 March 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

16 March 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

64,444

Highest price paid per share:

136.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

131.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

133.3352p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company hold 4,973,683 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,767,893 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,767,893 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

133.3352p

 64,444

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

548

136.00

08:30:09

00382435755TRLO1

XLON

580

135.60

08:31:54

00382438204TRLO1

XLON

564

135.40

08:34:13

00382441421TRLO1

XLON

2162

135.00

08:34:14

00382441455TRLO1

XLON

579

135.00

08:38:35

00382447596TRLO1

XLON

579

135.00

08:38:35

00382447597TRLO1

XLON

537

134.60

08:41:11

00382451257TRLO1

XLON

546

134.00

09:01:03

00382482247TRLO1

XLON

556

133.80

09:01:47

00382483470TRLO1

XLON

543

133.60

09:06:06

00382489930TRLO1

XLON

558

133.20

09:11:50

00382499431TRLO1

XLON

586

133.80

09:31:14

00382538707TRLO1

XLON

586

133.80

09:31:14

00382538708TRLO1

XLON

585

133.80

09:31:14

00382538709TRLO1

XLON

1642

133.60

09:31:15

00382538762TRLO1

XLON

296

133.40

09:34:29

00382542538TRLO1

XLON

246

133.40

09:35:57

00382543979TRLO1

XLON

296

133.40

09:35:57

00382543980TRLO1

XLON

550

133.80

09:59:01

00382570924TRLO1

XLON

239

133.80

09:59:01

00382570925TRLO1

XLON

311

133.80

09:59:01

00382570926TRLO1

XLON

541

133.60

09:59:58

00382571070TRLO1

XLON

550

133.60

10:01:09

00382571115TRLO1

XLON

544

134.00

10:16:16

00382571624TRLO1

XLON

544

134.00

10:16:16

00382571625TRLO1

XLON

1178

133.80

10:16:17

00382571626TRLO1

XLON

1727

133.80

10:29:31

00382572199TRLO1

XLON

542

133.40

10:38:30

00382573188TRLO1

XLON

545

133.00

10:54:28

00382573633TRLO1

XLON

586

133.20

11:13:38

00382574182TRLO1

XLON

586

133.00

11:21:49

00382574523TRLO1

XLON

586

134.00

12:05:34

00382575656TRLO1

XLON

586

133.40

12:11:51

00382575806TRLO1

XLON

554

133.40

12:44:58

00382576727TRLO1

XLON

553

133.40

12:44:58

00382576728TRLO1

XLON

1127

133.40

12:47:33

00382576783TRLO1

XLON

570

133.20

12:58:50

00382577003TRLO1

XLON

207

133.20

13:01:18

00382577069TRLO1

XLON

24

133.40

13:35:30

00382578218TRLO1

XLON

625

133.40

13:35:30

00382578219TRLO1

XLON

565

133.40

13:35:30

00382578220TRLO1

XLON

587

133.40

13:35:30

00382578221TRLO1

XLON

997

133.40

13:35:43

00382578230TRLO1

XLON

604

133.40

13:36:09

00382578244TRLO1

XLON

584

133.40

13:36:55

00382578255TRLO1

XLON

1750

133.20

13:38:02

00382578279TRLO1

XLON

1022

133.00

13:46:34

00382578569TRLO1

XLON

67

133.00

13:46:34

00382578570TRLO1

XLON

545

133.00

13:46:34

00382578571TRLO1

XLON

564

133.00

13:46:34

00382578572TRLO1

XLON

565

132.80

13:46:34

00382578573TRLO1

XLON

390

132.60

13:46:52

00382578641TRLO1

XLON

576

132.60

13:47:28

00382578690TRLO1

XLON

544

132.60

13:56:11

00382579056TRLO1

XLON

544

132.60

13:56:11

00382579057TRLO1

XLON

585

132.00

14:23:56

00382580422TRLO1

XLON

1171

132.00

14:23:56

00382580423TRLO1

XLON

585

132.00

14:23:56

00382580424TRLO1

XLON

543

131.80

14:24:08

00382580443TRLO1

XLON

570

132.00

14:28:53

00382580672TRLO1

XLON

580

132.20

14:30:54

00382580795TRLO1

XLON

560

132.40

14:35:31

00382581114TRLO1

XLON

583

132.20

14:46:37

00382581683TRLO1

XLON

333

132.40

14:56:14

00382582006TRLO1

XLON

41

132.40

14:56:14

00382582007TRLO1

XLON

15

132.40

14:56:14

00382582008TRLO1

XLON

213

132.60

15:08:04

00382582542TRLO1

XLON

1492

132.60

15:08:04

00382582543TRLO1

XLON

609

132.60

15:08:04

00382582545TRLO1

XLON

708

133.00

15:11:40

00382582651TRLO1

XLON

1389

133.00

15:12:17

00382582667TRLO1

XLON

581

133.20

15:14:10

00382582722TRLO1

XLON

548

133.00

15:20:18

00382583023TRLO1

XLON

128

133.20

15:30:35

00382583363TRLO1

XLON

1222

133.20

15:30:35

00382583364TRLO1

XLON

1

133.20

15:30:35

00382583365TRLO1

XLON

1233

133.20

15:31:02

00382583383TRLO1

XLON

1179

133.20

15:35:31

00382583583TRLO1

XLON

1079

133.20

15:38:27

00382583661TRLO1

XLON

560

133.40

15:44:54

00382584018TRLO1

XLON

559

133.40

15:44:54

00382584019TRLO1

XLON

560

133.40

15:44:54

00382584020TRLO1

XLON

559

133.40

15:44:54

00382584021TRLO1

XLON

559

133.40

15:44:54

00382584022TRLO1

XLON

585

133.20

15:44:55

00382584024TRLO1

XLON

555

133.00

15:53:34

00382584488TRLO1

XLON

554

133.00

15:53:34

00382584489TRLO1

XLON

566

133.00

15:55:19

00382584525TRLO1

XLON

566

133.00

15:55:19

00382584526TRLO1

XLON

566

133.00

15:55:19

00382584527TRLO1

XLON

550

132.80

15:55:46

00382584535TRLO1

XLON

1093

133.00

16:03:47

00382584884TRLO1

XLON

1654

133.00

16:08:43

00382585124TRLO1

XLON

37

133.20

16:14:31

00382585501TRLO1

XLON

565

133.20

16:14:31

00382585502TRLO1

XLON

853

133.20

16:14:31

00382585503TRLO1

XLON

374

133.20

16:14:31

00382585504TRLO1

XLON

559

133.20

16:15:30

00382585571TRLO1

XLON

566

133.40

16:17:07

00382585698TRLO1

XLON

565

133.40

16:18:20

00382585842TRLO1

XLON

323

133.40

16:19:29

00382585983TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 421182
EQS News ID: 2292178

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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