07.05.2024 14:27:36

Power Integrations To Acquire Assets Of Odyssey Semiconductor For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) announced Tuesday an agreement to acquire the assets of Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, a developer of vertical gallium-nitride (GaN) transistor technology.

The transaction is expected to close in July 2024, after which all key Odyssey employees are expected to join Power Integrations' technology organization.

The acquisition supports the company's ongoing development roadmap for its proprietary PowiGaN technology, which is featured in many of the company's product families including InnoSwitch ICs, HiperPFS-5 power-factor-correction ICs and the recently launched InnoMux-2 family of single-stage, multiple-output ICs.

The company introduced 900- and 1250-volt versions of PowiGaN technology and products in 2023.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Power Integrations Inc. 69,50 7,75%

