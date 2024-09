Prediction: Amazon Will NOT Become the Market's Next Dividend Stock, and This Is Why

The fact that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is still not a dividend stock may come as a surprise to some investors. It is one of the world's largest publicly traded companies and boasts one of the most stable balance sheets around.After years of not returning cash to shareholders, even tech giants such as Google parent Alphabet and Meta Platforms initiated payouts in 2024. Still, despite the pressure Alphabet's and Meta's examples might place on Amazon , it is unlikely to follow suit. Here's why.At first glance, the lack of a dividend may seem surprising. Amazon 's market cap is about $2 trillion. This makes it the fourth-biggest publicly traded company measured by market cap, and the largest to not return cash to shareholders.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool