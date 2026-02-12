Nebius Aktie

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

Prediction: Nebius Stock Could Double If Execution Holds

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is scaling AI infrastructure at breakneck speed as demand from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Meta (NASDAQ: META), and others overwhelms supply. If execution stays on track, revenue growth could be explosive, but delays or dilution could change the story fast.Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 6, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 11, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
