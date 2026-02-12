Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
|
12.02.2026 15:00:00
Prediction: Nebius Stock Could Double If Execution Holds
Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is scaling AI infrastructure at breakneck speed as demand from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Meta (NASDAQ: META), and others overwhelms supply. If execution stays on track, revenue growth could be explosive, but delays or dilution could change the story fast.Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 6, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 11, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nebius
|
11.02.26
|Ausblick: Nebius stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.26
|Nebius announces agreement to acquire Tavily to add agentic search to its AI cloud platform (EQS Group)
|
02.02.26
|RTS-Titel Nebius-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Nebius-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Nebius Group N.V. announces date of fourth quarter and full year 2025 results and conference call (EQS Group)
|
26.01.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Nebius von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Nebius von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Nebius to offer NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 in US and Europe from H2 2026 (EQS Group)
|
05.01.26
|RTS-Wert Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nebius von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)