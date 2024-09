Prediction: Nvidia Stock Is Going to Soar in Q4

Has Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) finally run out of earnings surprises?The high-flying AI chip superstar seemed to run out of gas in the fiscal 2025 second-quarter earnings report it released on Aug. 28. While the company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines, the differences were narrower than investors were used to, and guidance was also less impressive than some had hoped.Additionally, the company reported its first sequential decline in gross margin since demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs) surged following the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT, a sign the chipmaker's profitability has peaked.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool