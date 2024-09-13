|
13.09.2024 16:12:00
Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.
Undoubtedly, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has already seen its stock soar. As the chipmaker became the face of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, its share price rose, and it's now up by more than 600% since the beginning of 2023. Yet that wasn't the first time the company's market cap multiplied in a relatively short period. Between early 2020 and late 2021, Nvidia's stock gained more than 400%.I think it may be some time before we see the company make another run on par with either of those. To be sure, Nvidia is in a strong position to continue growing its market-leading data center segment for some time. Major customers such as Meta Platforms and Alphabet are showing no signs of slowing their massive spending on data center infrastructure. That being said, its growth will likely be slower than what fueled its most recent run.We're already seeing this play out. As the graph below shows, year-over-year quarterly revenue growth is decelerating. Don't get me wrong -- its 122% growth in Q2 was still incredible, but it was less than half what the previous two quarters delivered, and the company is projecting roughly 80% year-over-year growth for the current quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
