25.08.2024 11:01:00
Prediction: Nvidia Will Deliver Record Results on Aug. 28, Which Will Supercharge the Stock
Recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are causing a paradigm shift in technology, and the consequences will likely be far-reaching. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become the de facto standard bearer for the AI revolution, as its state-of-the-art graphics processing units (GPUs) have become the gold standard for training AI models and conducting AI inference.The accelerating adoption of generative AI has been the catalyst that has sparked parabolic growth for the chipmaker, generating triple-digit sales and profit growth in each of the past four quarters.Nvidia is scheduled to report the results of its fiscal 2025 second quarter (ended July 30) after market close on Wednesday, Aug. 28, and shareholders will be watching with keen interest. I predict the company will deliver record results, sending Nvidia stock to record heights. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
