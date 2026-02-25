SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
|
25.02.2026 23:00:00
Prediction: SoundHound AI Could Triple by 2027
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is expanding into voice commerce and Vision AI, potentially unlocking powerful new revenue streams. If enterprise adoption accelerates and losses narrow, this high-beta AI stock could justify its ambitious valuation and massive analyst price targets. I break down the risks, catalysts, and what must happen for real upside.Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 20, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 24, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
