SoundHound AI Aktie

SoundHound AI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.02.2026 23:00:00

Prediction: SoundHound AI Could Triple by 2027

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is expanding into voice commerce and Vision AI, potentially unlocking powerful new revenue streams. If enterprise adoption accelerates and losses narrow, this high-beta AI stock could justify its ambitious valuation and massive analyst price targets. I break down the risks, catalysts, and what must happen for real upside.Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 20, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 24, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SoundHound AI

mehr Nachrichten