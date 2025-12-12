Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
12.12.2025 11:45:00
Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Beat Palantir in 2026. Now Is a Great Time to Buy It Hand Over Fist
Palantir Technologies is among the leaders in the artificial intelligence (AI) software market, and has experienced terrific revenue and earnings growth over the past couple of years. As a result, its stock has been flying higher. But the problem is that its shares are now trading at expensive levels. There's a large amount of hoped-for future growth baked into the stock price. That's why investors seeking strong returns in that AI niche may be looking for alternative plays. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) appears to be one that could outperform Palantir in 2026.Image Source: Snowflake.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
