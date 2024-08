Prediction: This Chip Stock Will Beat Nvidia in the 2nd Half of the Year

There's no question that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the flagbearer for the AI boom thus far. Even after the recent pullback, the stock is still up more than 600% since start of 2023, adding trillions in market value along the way. However, past performance is not a guarantee of future returns, and the AI rally is starting to broaden as investors look for alternatives to Nvidia , which may struggle to get back to its peak this year. One chip stock that looks like it has a good chance of outperforming Nvidia over the rest of the year is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), the fabless chip maker best known for its PC CPUs that is now seeing rapid growth from data center GPUs.Let's take a few reasons AMD can beat Nvidia in the second half of the year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool