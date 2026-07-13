Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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13.07.2026 15:58:00
Prediction: This Will Be Palantir Technologies' Stock Price in 2030
An investment of $1,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) five years ago is worth just over $5,500 as of this writing, though it is worth noting that a significant chunk of the stock's gains came in 2024 and 2025.Palantir's stock hit a purple patch during these two years. Investors were buying the stock hand over fist as the adoption of the company's artificial intelligence (AI) software platform supercharged its growth. Specifically, Palantir stock soared a whopping 935% in 2024 and 2025. However, it has hit a rough patch in 2026, losing 24% of its value so far.Ideally, investing in this AI stock right now may not seem like the right move due to its valuation. But I think that it remains a solid long-term investment despite its poor performance this year. It won't be surprising to see Palantir's shares stepping on the gas once again, making investors significantly richer over the next five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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