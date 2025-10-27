Vertex Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN: 882807 / ISIN: US92532F1003
|
27.10.2025 10:43:00
Prediction: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Will Be Worth More Than Pfizer by 2030
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) are both among the largest drugmakers in the world. The latter currently has the edge in this department, with a market cap of $141 billion compared to the former's $109 billion. However, Vertex has a significantly better medium-term outlook and could surpass its larger peer in the next five years.Pfizer's financial results haven't been great in the past couple of years, as its pandemic-related products are no longer the growth drivers they once were. The company will also encounter some critical patent cliffs by 2030. One of them will be for Eliquis, an anticoagulant that is one of its top-selling medicines; its cancer medicine Xtandi and pneumonia vaccine Prevnar 13 will encounter the same fate. Pfizer is likely to experience at least a few more years of slow sales growth due to these obstacles.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
|9 140,00
|1,22%
|Pfizer Inc.
|21,13
|0,88%
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|362,15
|0,53%
