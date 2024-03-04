Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ AND GLARNER KANTONALBANK LAUNCH INNOVATIVE "BENCH" 3A PENSION SAVINGS SOLUTION

Zurich, 04 March 2024



Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) and Glarner Kantonalbank are jointly launching "bench" - the first 3a pension savings solution that combines upside potential with a guarantee on the paid-in assets at the time of retirement.

With "bench", Leonteq and Glarner Kantonalbank are launching an innovative, purely digital offering for the Swiss retirement market. The new "bench" 3a solution provides a guarantee on the paid-in assets at the time of retirement; the savings thus remain protected. At the same time, the guarantee products offer a higher potential return than a standard 3a savings account, with the guarantee being freely selectable at 80%, 90% or 100%.

The new solution is based on Leonteq's newly developed technology platform SIGMA, which enables automated and scalable administration of pension deposits by the Bench 3a Foundation, as well as a mobile app developed by Leonteq. "bench" is set-up in such a way that other banks can join as partners in the future.

Bench Services AG, a joint venture in which Leonteq and Glarner Kantonalbank each hold 50% of the shares, organises the digital marketing of the new pension solution. As a service provider, Bench Services AG acts on behalf of the Bench 3a Foundation. Leonteq and Glarner Kantonalbank each appoint a member of the Board of Directors of Bench Services AG and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Bench 3a Foundation.

Lukas Ruflin, CEO of Leonteq, said: "bench is the result of a unique collaboration in which Leonteq has contributed its technological expertise and Glarner Kantonalbank its comprehensive banking know-how. After several years of development work, we are delighted to bring this pension savings solution to the market, which is an innovative offering in the banking sector."

Sven Wiederkehr, CEO of Glarner Kantonalbank added: "Many Swiss prefer the savings account for their pillar 3a assets and thus forego potential asset growth. bench offers an uncomplicated way to let the money grow carefree until withdrawal."

For more information on the new "bench" pension savings solution, visit the website www.bench.ch.

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Leonteq AG has a BBB credit rating by Fitch Ratings, was assigned with an AA ESG rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com

