Press Release: Novartis remibrutinib delivered -2

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About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide.

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References

Comprehensive disease control defined by Phase 3 REMODEL-1/-2 efficacy results presented at MSToronto2026 and Novartis data on file

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