Aktie

Aktie für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852070 / ISIN: US7445731067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.09.2026 23:30:01

Public Service Enterprise Group CEO Sells 2,083 Shares

Ralph A. LaRossa, Chair, President and CEO, reported a sale of 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group(NYSE:PEG) on Sept. 1, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($73.46); post-transaction value based on Sept. 1, 2026, market close ($73.48).

Public Service Enterprise Group is a major regional utility operator with approximately 13,189 employees and a market capitalization of $36 billion, positioning it as a significant infrastructure provider in the Eastern United States. The company's dual-segment structure combines stable, regulated utility operations with competitive power generation, providing diversified revenue streams and exposure to both traditional and renewable energy markets. PSEG's strategic focus on infrastructure modernization and renewable energy expansion supports its competitive positioning within the regulated utility sector.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Public Service Co of New Mexico 4.58 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Public Service Co of New Mexico 4.58 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs 73,75 1,03% Public Service Co of New Mexico 4.58 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. 61,98 -0,13% Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:46 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16:23 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen