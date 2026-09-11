Public Service Enterprise Group CEO Sells 2,083 Shares

Ralph A. LaRossa, Chair, President and CEO, reported a sale of 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group(NYSE:PEG) on Sept. 1, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($73.46); post-transaction value based on Sept. 1, 2026, market close ($73.48).

Public Service Enterprise Group is a major regional utility operator with approximately 13,189 employees and a market capitalization of $36 billion, positioning it as a significant infrastructure provider in the Eastern United States. The company's dual-segment structure combines stable, regulated utility operations with competitive power generation, providing diversified revenue streams and exposure to both traditional and renewable energy markets. PSEG's strategic focus on infrastructure modernization and renewable energy expansion supports its competitive positioning within the regulated utility sector.

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