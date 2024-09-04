Qualcomm Introduces Affordable Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core

(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) has introduced a new, more affordable addition to its line of processors for Windows PCs, the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core, at the IFA exhibition in Berlin.

This new addition offers slightly reduced performance compared to the previously released Snapdragon X Plus, making it more accessible to a wider range of consumers.

The Snapdragon X Plus 8-core features 8 cores, a smaller cache, and a less powerful GPU, catering to a new class of affordable Snapdragon X laptops. With an aim to support PCs priced as low as $700, Qualcomm is expanding its semiconductor offerings across various devices.

The Snapdragon X Plus 8-core includes two new chips falling under the 8-core category: the X1P-42-100 and the XP-46-100. Both chips feature 8 cores, but they differ in specifications.

The X1P-42-100 can reach up to 3.4 GHz with a single-core boost and 3.2 GHz with multi-core usage, alongside a GPU performance of 1.7 TFLOPS.

On the other hand, the XP-46-100 achieves a single-core boost of up to 4.0 GHz and 3.4 GHz in multi-core mode, with a GPU capability of 2.1 TFLOPS.

These latest chips also support up to a 36MP single camera, which is a reduction from the 64MP supported by the 10-core X Plus.

In addition to the new 8-core chips, Qualcomm is introducing a slightly enhanced 10-core processor, the X1P-66-100, which maintains the same clock speeds and cache as its predecessor, the X1P-64-100. Qualcomm has announced that these chips will power laptops from major brands such as Acer, Asus, Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung, with availability starting from today.

These offerings provide an attractive range of options for consumers looking for affordable yet capable PC devices.