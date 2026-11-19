(RTTNews) - Thursday, Quebecor Inc. (QBCRF.PK) stated that the proposed merger deal with TELUS Corporation (TU) will provide Canadians with a stronger competitor capable of investing more while continuing to deliver greater choice and value at better prices.

The company added that its combination plans have been presented to a range of stakeholders, including TELUS management, federal and provincial governments, investors, institutional shareholders and rating agencies.

Also, Quebecor reacted to a The Globe and Mail article reporting that BCE Inc. (BCE), the parent company of Bell Canada, had initiated discussions with TELUS to evaluate its options in light of Quebecor's proposed strategic combination.

The company argued that the combination between Bell and TELUS would not represent a positive outcome for consumers, exacerbating practices such as rate increases and unnecessary fees.

QBCRF.PK was trading at $37.85, down 5.07 percent on the OTC Markets.

TU was trading at $10.48, up 10.20 percent, and BCE was trading at $20.89, down 5.33 percenton the NYSE.