Quest Diagnostics: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 22, 2026, Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) reported 10% revenue growth and raised its guidance for full-year revenue and diluted earnings per share (EPS), which measures net income per common share. For long-term investors, the company's expanding digital channels and laboratory automation provide clear operational leverage. Three things management said stand out.

Quest Diagnostics expects full-year consumer health revenue growth to exceed 30%, bolstered by higher-margin direct-to-consumer order flow that eliminates insurance billing friction.

The company offsets wage inflation through its Invigorate cost-reduction program by automating specimen aliquoting, which is the process of splitting test samples into smaller portions, across its core diagnostic facilities.

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